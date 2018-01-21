Pilgrims out on loan can still have Boston United futures, says Elliott

Craig Elliott says his players currently out on loan can still have futures at Boston United.

Jan Yeomans and Harry Vince are currently turning out for Matlock Town, while Jack Broadhead (Buxton), Liam Adams (Stamford) and Tyrell Waite (Stafford Rangers) are also seeing action away from York Street.

Meanwhile, Paul Walker is playing for Spalding on a dual registration.

But out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind for the Pilgrims boss.

He said: “It’s short term.

“I couldn’t see them playing games of football and they’re too young to be sat about and not getting minutes.

“Getting them to those clubs, I can go watch them, send scouts to watch them.

“If they do well and we need them back we can them back.”