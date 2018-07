Boston United will resume their pre-season programme this evening at Evo-Stik Division One East side Tadcaster Albion.

The Pilgrims last visited Ings Lane in 2012, when Marc Newsham and Mark Jones were on target in a 2-0 FA Cup success.

Boston boss Craig Elliott says that focus wil now be more on getting his newly-formed squad to gel rather than run the rule over trialists, as he did during last Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at Basford United.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm.