Pilgrims skipper Keane joins rivals Stockport County

Jordan Keane has joined Stockport County after turning down a contract offer from Boston United.

Keane arrived at the Jakemans Stadium last summer, before going on to feature in every one of the club’s National League North contests, scoring six times as the Pilgrims finished ninth.

The 24-year-old excelled under manager Craig Elliott, being named captain and claiming the Players’ Player of the Year trophy.

He was offered a new deal by United, but opted to join league rivals County instead.

“Would like to thank everyone who is associated with Boston United,” the former Alfreton and Worcester defender wrote on social media.

”It was a honour to play and captain you last season.

“A special thanks to the fans who are different class. See you next season.”