Pilgrims v Stockport: Margetts returns to Boston United squad, Middleton back in starting XI, debut for Jake Wright

Jonny Margetts has been named in Boston United’s matchday squad to face title-chasing Stockport County.

The striker’s days in a Pilgrims shirt appeared to be over following loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity and Matlock Town.

But after scoring four times in five appearances for the Gladiators, the former Lincoln City, Scunthorpe United and Stockport forward has been named on the bench for this evening’s clash - his first appearance in a Boston matchday squad since September’s FA Cup defeat to Peterborough Sports, 24 contests ago.

Craig Elliott has made four changes to tonight’s team following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Telford.

Ben Middleton, back from injury, has been handed his first start in 16 weeks as he replaces Spencer Harris in defence, while Max Wright and Nicky Walker are also back in on the wings at the expense of Jonathan Wafula and Jay Rollins, who is carrying a knock.

Jake Wright has been handed his debut after joining on loan from York City earlier today.

Brad Abbott makes way.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj, Middleton, Qualter, M. Wright, Wroe, Allott, J. Wright, Walker; Subs: Abbott, Harris, Wafula, Margetts, Rollins.

COUNTY: Hinchliffe, Cowan, Duxbury, Keane, Palmer, Stott, Thomas, Turnbull, Mulhern, Warburton, Stephenson; Subs: Minihan, Walker, Osborne, Kirby, Ormson.

REF: Amy Fearne.