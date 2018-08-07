Pilgrims won’t spit their dummies out! Harris says Boston United’s team spirit and talent gives them a huge advantage

Spencer Harris believes that the talent in Boston United’s attack makes the rest of the squad’s job that bit easier.

The summer signing reckons the Pilgrims have goalscorers in abundance, which will allow the more defensive-minded players the opportunity to concentrate on shutting down the opposition, rather than feeling they will have to push on in support.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve got good team spirit,” he said.

“I think it shows with the whole squad, that players have come off the bench and looked lively, not spat their dummies out.

“And if we can keep it tight at the back then we’ve always got a chance with the guys up front.

“I’m delighgted to help the boys.”

Harris wasn’t fazed by taking his place in the heart of defence on Saturday, admitting he was more taken aback by the 1,200-plus crowd watching on.

“I love it here. The size of the club. I turned up and didn’t think there would be many people here. It’s brilliant,” said the former Shaw Lane player.

“It gives you goosebumps and it’s a great feeling to kick on from.”

The Pilgrims return to action tonight, travelling to face Leamington (KO 7.45pm).