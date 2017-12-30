Playing against Boston United helped Thanoj decide to make Jakemans Stadium switch

Andi Thanoj says that being a regular opponent of Boston United helped him decide that the Jakemans Stadium was the place for him.

The midfielder, who joined from Redditch United earlier this month, has been an opponent of the Pilgrims with Alfreton Town and Harrogate United.

And he says that helped him get a feel for the club he opted to join in favour of former employers the Reds.

“I was approached by the gaffer,” Thanoj said.

“I was really pleased and happy when it came, it was a no-brainer for me.

“I must have played here six or seven times, even with Grimsby.

“I know the place and set-up. There’s always been a good set of fans so I was happy to move.”

Thanoj admits to knowing very little about United manager Craig Elliott, but he is impressed with the manager’s approach.

“I know he did very well with Shaw Lane so him coming here as well, it’s only going to be a bright future for all of us.

“I’ve got a lot more to offer. The Boston fans will see a lot more of that.

“Hopefully there’ll be a few goals in there as well.”