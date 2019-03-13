Points over perfection! Elliott ready to grind out wins at Boston United after admitting to steep learning curve

Craig Elliott doesn’t care if his Boston United side are entertainers. He’d rather they were winners.

In a candid interview, the Boston United manager admitted that he has been too concerned with attempting to build a crowd-pleasing side since moving to the Jakemans Stadium.

But as United prepare to host National League North leaders Chorley on Saturday (KO 3pm), the Pilgrims boss says it is time to start picking up more points at home.

“I’ve learnt loads in the past 12 months, about this league really. About playing at home,” said Elliott.

“I think sometimes you do buy into trying to entertain the fans.

“It’s not the right way. As much as any criticism that comes, it’s about winning games of football.”

Elliott told The Standard that creating a free-flowing, attacking side was his plan when moving to Boston from Shaw Lane, with whom he won three promotions in four seasons.

“At Shaw Lane the team were so strong defensively, but not the prettiest on the eye,” he added.

“We used to grind teams down. The amount of times people used to say ‘oh, they’re not very good’, but we won 1-0.

“That was the reason, because we were so strong.

“When I first came in I felt I couldn’t create a team like I did at Shaw Lane as it wouldn’t appease the fans.

“But at the end of the day you’ve got to be strong about that. That’s me learning.”

United have picked up 21 points from 17 home league games this season, compared to 27 points from 17 fixtures on the road, where the side has played more defensively.

And Elliott believes he needs to start sticking with that formula to help the club to progress.

“I’ve talked to other managers, at Bradford and other teams. They don’t have to entertain fans like we do,” he added.

“It’s about blanking that out and playing more defensive at home.

“We did it agains FC United. We started strong and defensive and added the talent later on.

“It worked, so from that perspective I’ve learnt a lot.”