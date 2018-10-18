Polish international keeper joins Boston United

Boston United have signed former Polish international goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski.

The 31-year-old has has previously played for Lechia Gdańsk and Bytovia Bytów as well as Frickley in England.

Malkowski won a full international cap for his country against Lithuania seven years ago and arrives at the Jakemans Stadium to challenge George Willis for the number one shirt.

The keeper has returned to fitness following an ACL injury and has played three matches for Barnsley-based Wombwell Town over recent weeks.