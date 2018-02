Boston United youth teamer Jack Withers has joined Premier League side Swansea City.

The Swans’ website confirmed that the 6ft 4ins defender has signed an 18-month deal.

Withers, who has turned out for the club’s youth team and under 21s, has been loaned back to the Pilgrims for the remainder of the season and will link up with City’s under 23s squad in the summer.