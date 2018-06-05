Pressure spurs on stopper George

George Willis admits that he loves the pressures which come with being a goalkeeper.

Being the last line of defence, number ones often find themselves under more scrutiny than teammates, every positive or negative contribution magnified.

But the Boston United stopper says he doesn’t let that worry him one bit.

“I love being a goalkeeper,” he told The Standard.

“Some people might find it strange but I enjoy the pressure.

“I like knowing that I’ve got to do my job for the team, just like everyone else.”

While many keepers don’t reach their peak until later in their careers, 22-year-old Willis isn’t thinking about playing the long game.

“A lot of keepers probably do get better with experience,”he added.

“But I just want to work and train hard at being the best player I can be in every single game I go out and play.”