Qualter and Wroe plotting Boston United win away at former club York City

As a teenager Ryan Qualter used to stand on the terraces at Bootham Crescent cheering on York City midfielder Nicky Wroe.

Now the two will be plotting to help Boston United take three points from the Minstermen in what could be a heated affair.

Niky Wroe.

“I was at York for quite a long time and left when I was 18-19,” said former City youth teamer Qualter, who used to spend his Saturdays watching the first team.

“It’ll be nice to go back there but, again, I think they’ll be thinking about sneaking into the play-offs.

“They’ve had a really good month and the league’s that tight they’ll be well up for it.”

Qualter now car shares with Wroe, and is enjoying playing alongside his Pilgrims teammate.

“He’s a hero there so he’ll be loving going back, he’ll be milking it all, I think,” Qualter added.

“He says he’s a fans’s favourite in the car, so we’ll have to see.

“I think he’s been brilliant (for Boston).

“His composure on the ball and calmness is what we need in there with all the madness going on. He’s been a great addition to the team.”

United defender Ben Middleton also spent time in the York ranks and, alongside Andi Thanoj, received a straight red card in last season’s 1-0 defeat at Bootham Crescent, the winner scored by one-time United defender David Ferguson.

Middleton will miss Saturday’s contest due to suspension, while loanee Jake Wright is not eligible to face his parent club.

That last meeting was a heated affair, and Qualter believes there could be more of the same come Saturday (KO 3pm).

“It was a bit of a topsy-turvey game but they’ll have a big crowd and be well up for it,” he added.

“We’ve got to weather the storm and get three points.”