Qualter wants to avenge back-to-back Robins defeats with

Ryan Qualter is heading to Altrincham looking to for revenge.

The Bostion United defender was on the losing side twice when he faced the Robins with former club Shaw Lane last season.

“I lost twice. So let’s hope it’s better on Saturday,” said Qualter, who didn’t have the best of times against the eventual Northern Premier League champions.

“They were a good side last year. They’re a close-knit side with lots of quality going forward.

“They concede a lot of goals but they’re very dangerous going forward, so that’s something we’re going to have to be aware of.”

Boston go into the contest third in the standings, and Qualter believes it is important for the Pilgrims to cement their place among the title chasers.

He added: “It’s obviously a long season but there’s nothing to be said.

“If you stay up the right end of the table all season you’re going to be there or thereabouts.

“You don’t want to be dropping down. There are big teams in this league and tough tests to come.”

Action at Moss Lane kicks off at 3pm.