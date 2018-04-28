Qualter wants to repay ‘excellent’ fans with one final Boston United victory

Ryan Qualter believes Boston United have to go out on a high - to allow the Pilgrims fans to end the season with a party atmosphere.

United end their campaign by hosting AFC Telford United on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“We want to finish in the top 10, it’d be a great achievement,” the defender said.

“We want to reproduce that form (shown in victories against Salford and Harrogate) and repay the fans a little.

“They’ve been excellent for as long as I’ve been at the club.

“They’ve travelled long ways on Tuesday nights and made difficult trips on Saturdays.

“It would be nice to repay them with three points.”

The match will be followed by United’s Player of the Season awards.