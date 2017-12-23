Reece Thompson to stay with Boston United until the end of the season, but Brad McGowan suffers ligament damage

Reece Thompson will stay with Boston United until the end of the season.

Guiseley have given permission for the popular striker to extend his loan spell, which was due to come to an end on New Year’s Day.

“We’ve got an agreement until end of the season so that’s all positive news,” manager Craig Elliott said.

“I’m looking forward to working with him until the end of the season.

“He’s won the fans over, and his fellow players.

“He’s the type of player we want at Boston.”

Thompson scored twice in the Pilgrims’ county cup final defeat at Gainsborough but is yet to get off the mark in the league.

However, his determination and never-say-die attitude has made him a hit with the United fans.

“He’s a great player. He’s due some goals,” Elliott added.

“I think he’s slightly disappointed he’s not got more goals but I think fans and people watching can see the energy and work rate he brings to the team.

“I’m sure the goals will come for him.

“It’s not about individuals, it’s about everybody contributing.

“He’s working hard and somebody else is putting the penalties away.”

Elliott confirmed that Adam Curry and Kyron Stabana, whose loan spells will end on Boxing day, will not extend their stays.

However, the Pilgrims may have to look for another central defender after Brad McGowan was stretchered off during today’s 3-2 win at Alfreton.

“He’s done his ligaments. His ankle,” the manager confirmed.

“I’m not sure on the timescale but it’s not looking good, certainly in the next few weeks.

“He’s one of the good defenders we’ve got so it’ll be a blow coming into the games over Christmas.”

Jordan Keane scored a late winner as United picked up the points at the Impact Arena, with Ashley Hemmings also converting two penalties.

The manger added: “You’ve always got to be happy when you win games.

“It was a bit more exciting than I wanted it to be.

“The first 30 minutes was exactly how I want to see us play football, getting the ball down and getting it wide quick. Plenty of movement and looking assured defending as well.

“There were a lot of positives from that’s opening period.

“These lads showed great character and heart to win games of football.”