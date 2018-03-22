Relegation battle will go down to the wire, says Boston United boss Elliott

The battle for relegation will go down to the wire, according to Craig Elliott.

The Boston United boss believes that the tight nature of the National League North’s bottom half means that no club can feel safe.

When asked whether he is still looking over his shoulder, Elliott admitted: “Of course, you’ve got to be.

“There are 10 teams that still feel like they can get out of relegation or get sucked back in.

“I really do feel that it’ll go into the last three games of the season.”

Bostonm who sit three points above the drop zone, have chances to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three this week when they travel to Chorley on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Brackley Town on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

But Elliott believes his side need to find the right balance across the pitch if they are to upset their higher-placed opponents.

“I think we are where we are because of the inconsistency of the performances,” Elliott added.