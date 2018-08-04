Roberts wants history to repeat itself as Boston United kick off season against Guiseley

As Boston United’s league campaign kicks off today, Grant Roberts is desperate to play his part in a winning start - and repeat a memorable scoreline.

The midfielder - who could feature in his first National League North match for two years following his longstanding knee injury - had only been with the Pilgrims three weeks when they thrashed the Lions 5-1 at the Jakemans Stadium.

That victory, arriving in January 2015, is the only time the Leeds-based Pilgrim has faced Guiseley on York Street, although he did feature in a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture later that season.

“The last time we played Guiseley here, we beat them 5-1,” Roberts said.

“It would be great to do it again.

“It’s always a good game against them.

“But it’s the first game of the season and everything’s on the line.

“We’ll be working hard to get three ponts on the board.”

The contest against recently relegated Gusieley could see Roberts go head-to-head with his former Pilgrims teammate Scott Garner,.

Meanwhile, Lions striker Reece Thompson is no stranger to the club, scoring 11 times in 26 appearances on loan last season.

The match kicks off at 3pm.