Grant Roberts has linked up with Hyde United on a dual registration.

Manager Craig Elliott wants the midfielder to get game time under his belt as he returns to full fitness.

Knee problems have sidelined the 27-year-old for most of the past two seasons, and the Pilgrims hope he can get back to his best with a run of matches.

“He’s not really played for the last two years and he needs to build his fitness up,” said manager Craig Elliott.