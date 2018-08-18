Robins will be among division’s surprise packages, admits Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott believes that the National League North new boys can all be surprise packages this season.

The Boston United manager will take his side to recently-promoted Altrincham on Saturday to face a familiar foe and a tough opposition.

Elliott has locked horns with Robins boss Phil Parkinson during his time at Shaw Lane, and knows the Pilgrims are not in for an easy ride.

“I’ve played against the manager a few times and they’re a bit of a sort of Kiddermninster type footballing team,” he explained.

“They’ll play from the back and they’ve got some good footballers.

“It’ll be a difficult game as they’ve been together as a squad for 12-15 months as well.

“I fully expected all the promoted teams to do well, especially up to Christmas, as I think they’ll carry that momentum.”

United will head west without John McCombe (pictured) and Dylan Parkin.

McCombe has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, with the summer signing not making a league appearance for the Pilgrims.

Young keeper Parkin has, meanwhile, linked up with Cleethorpes Town on loan, although United have a recall clause.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.