Rollins could return to Boston United action next month

Jay Rollins could be back in action for Boston United next month.

The winger has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the end of last season.

However, Craig Elliott was delighted to hear the attacker, who warmed up on the pitch before Saturday’s victory over Blyth Spartans, may soon be able to feature again.

“We’ve had some positive news this week. We’re hoping four to six weeks to get him back playing,” Elliott said.

“For me he’s one of the best right wingers in the league. We’ve been missing him.”