Rollins set for swift return after pulling out of Boston United squad

Jay Rollins is expected to be back in Boston United action soon after pulling out of yesterday’s squad.

The attacker was named on the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Altrincham, but felt unable to take his place amongst the substitutes after feeling a tightness in his groin during the warm-up.

Rollins has recently returned from a long-term groin injury, but started the previous two games, played in the space of four days, which took its toll.

Manager Craig Elliott said: “It was a massive blow. We knew he was touch and go before the game.

“He did the warm-up but didn’t feel confident being able to contribute, so we had to pull him out of the subs’s bench.

“You look how well he’s played, that’s a massive blow.

“I think it’s more fatigue so I’m hopeful. He’s a very good player and it’s no coincidence we played well in the two games he started. I hope he’s back soon.”