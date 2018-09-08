Rose and Arnold fire Boston United back to winning ways

Goals from debutant Ahkeem Rose and Nathan Arnold saw Boston United end their scoring drought as they left Stockport County with three points.

Rose opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, the Pilgrims’ first goal in 294 minutes of football, a strike which evidently ended the team’s three-game losing streak as they moved up to sixth in the National League North.

And Arnold’s second-half finish continued United’s pattern of first-team-to-score-wins this season, with all 10 competitive matches going the way of the first side on target.

Rose and fellow Grimsby Town loanee Max Wright were among five changes to Craig Elliott’s side, while Yusifu Ceesay, who arrived from Blackpool, took his place on the bench.

Ashley Jackson returned from suspension while Ben Middleton and Arnold returned as the injured Spencer Harris and Grant Roberts made way along with the suspended Jordan Gough and Jonathan Wafula and Craig Westcarr.

United birthday boy Nicky Walker failed to really trouble Ben Hinchcliffe with two early efforts before the home side’s keeper pulled off a great save to deny him a third time.

Rose then brought a brave save from the County keeper before he opened his account.

It was those two danger men, Walker and Rose, who combined, the latter looping a header from his new teammate’s cross home.

More Boston pressure saw Middleton head over before George Willis was called on to make one of two great saves, denying Nyal Bell from six yards out.

County offered more of a threat after the break, Ben Davies hacking Adam Thomas’ cross over and Qualter doing similar with Scott Duxbury’s ball in.

Willis denied Bell again, turning away another strong effort, a vital save as Boston added number two in the 71st minute.

Walker and Ceesay combined well before Arnold was set free, rounding Hinchcliffe to tuck home.

And that’s how the score remained, despite Willis forcing Darren Stephenson’s effort over to confirm his fourth clean sheet of the season.

COUNTY: Hinchcliffe, Thomas, Cowan, Keane (Minihan 77), Palmer, Smalley (Duxbury HT), Dimaio, Walker, Bell, Mulhern (Warburton 73), Stephenson; Subs (not used): Downing, Ormson.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj (Wafula 63), Middleton, Qualter, Wright, Abbott, Rose (Ceesay 60), Walker, Arnold (Lees 90); Subs (not used): Marriott, Margetts.

ATT: 3,050 (101).