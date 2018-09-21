Rose desperate to fulfil boyhood goal

Ahkeem Rose is desperate to score an FA Cup goal and fulfil a boyhood ambition.

The 19-year-old striker grew up watching the competition at home in Jamaica, and has always dreamed of celebrating a strike in the world-famous competition.

“I’d love to get a goal in the FA Cup. It’s the best cup game in England, let’s be honest,” said the forward, who has never played in the competition before.

“It’s my first time so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve been in Jamaica watching the FA Cup, it’s always been ‘oh man, I’d love to play in the FA Cup’.

“It’s the biggest cup in England, I’m just looking forward to it.

“Everyone’s always watching the Premier League (in Jamaica), but the FA Cup was something special too.”

Rose scored on his Pilgrims debut in the 2-0 win at Stockport, but was firing blanks as Boston were beaten by the same scoreline at home to Chester at the weekend.

He is hoping to get back to winning ways with the arrival of Evo-Stik South Division One Central highfliers Peterborough Sports at The Jakemans Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The second-qualifying round pits Boston, with four defeats from their last five games, against an in-form Turbines side who have won four and drawn one of their opening five league contests.

“I just want to play games and do well,” Rose told The Standard.

Hopefully, we can turn things around on Saturday and win again.”

Former Pilgrims Mark and Richard Jones, Lewis Hilliard, Mitch Griffiths and Dan Lawlor are all in the Sports squad.