Ryan ready as United return to training

As Boston United prepare to report back for training this evening, Ryan Qualter knows things are about to get serious.

The Pilgrims defender is no stranger to pre-season with Craig Elliott, having previously played under his boss at Shaw Lane.

“It’s not easy,” Qualter admitted.

“You need to keep yourself fit in the off season because when you’re back in there you know he’ll be raring to go.

“He wants to win things, we all do. We’ll be working hard in pre-season, that’s part of it.”

Although Qualter expects the players to be drilled hard as they look to regain match fitness, he has told his teammates it’s not all an endless slog.

“It’s a bit of both to be fair,” Qualter added.

“He’s quite good to us. You get the balls out early on, but do a bit of running as well.

“You’ve got to do the running after a few weeks off, but we need the balance.”

Qualter joined the Pilgrims from Shaw Lane in January, along with former teammate Jon Stewart, who has since linked up with relegated Gainsborough Trinity.

He was an ever-present at the Jakemans Stadium, playing every minute of Boston’s final 18 matches as they climbed up the table to end the season in ninth.

And the former Bradford Park Avenue man has been looking forward to getting off to a winning start this summer as his move sees him remain under contract until the end of thios season.

“I don’t see why we can’t be play-offs at least next year,” Qualter added.

“I’ve never really had that before (being under contract in the summer).

“When I was at Bradford I had options, but you always had to wait and see whether they’d take you up.

“It was nice going into the summer knowing I can come back in pre-season ready to go.”