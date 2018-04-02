Safety first! Boston United hoping for three vital points at Nuneaton Town

Craig Elliott believes victory at Nuneaton Town would see Boston United take a giant leap towards National League North safety.

The Pilgrims head to Liberty Way today buoyed by Friday’s last-gasp win against Kidderminster Harriers.

And Elliott wants more of the same from his squad.

“If we can go there and get a win on Monday then we’ve gone a long way to securing our place in this league for next year,” he said.

The match will also see James Clifton face the second of his former clubs in the space of a week, following Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Brackley.

“I’ll probably get a better reception there than I did (at Brackley),” he said.

“But the main thing is trying to pick up points and win matches.

“We’ll go there looking for the win.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.