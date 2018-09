Veteran striker Dave Scotney is celebrating after finding the back of the net on international duty.

Scotney scored for England in their walking football clash against Wales, grabbing the fourth goal in a 5-0 victory at Jenner Park, the home of Barry Town.

He received a call-up after a successful trial for the over 50s squad.

Scotney is the Boston United walking football club coach, who also netted more than 120 goals for Boston Town in a career lasting more than two decades with the Poachers.