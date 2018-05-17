Scout Boryszczuk returns to United

Chief scout Richard Boryszczuk has returned to Boston United - stating he’s glad to be ‘home’.

Boryszczuk began working for the Pilgrims under Dennis Greene at the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign and remained with the club until the start of last season, when he joined National League North rivals Southport.

Jon Stewart.

However, after Kevin Davies left the Sandgrounders in April it was clear that the club was moving in a different direction.

Boryszczuk, who is credited as being one of the best scouts in non-league, has accepted an offer to return to the Jakemans Stadium.

Writing on social media, he said: “Delighted to be back home.

“After being approached to come back it was an easy decision to make and one I am very excited about.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Craig Elliott and the team, and believe we can really push on this coming season.”

Keeper Jon Stewart has left the club to join Gainsborough Trinity.

The Pilgrims signed Stewart and defender Ryan Qualter from Shaw Lane in January.

Stewart made 10 appearances, including four wins and two draws, keeping one clean sheet.

However, he slipped behind George Willis in the pecking order and, despite being under contract until the end of next season, was allowed to move to the Holy Blues.