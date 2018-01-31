Second chance! Wes Atkinson believes he was wrong to turn down summer offer from Boston United

Wes Atkinson is hoping to finally make the most of his opportunity at Boston United.

The right back believes he made the wrong decision to turn down an offer from the Pilgrims in the summer.

And after making his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Blyth Spartans, following Ben Middleton’s return to Harrogate, the former West Brom and Notts County defender is hoping for a bright future at the Jakemans Stadium.

“I had a few words with Adam Murray in the summer about coming down, but I explored a few other options and then maybe should have taken the option,” said Atkinson, who has had spells with Rushall Olympic and Solihull Moors this season.

Atkinson, who has been without a club since leaving the Moors a month ago, had no idea what Saturday was to bring when he woke up the previous day.

“I woke up to a text from the manager to say would I be interested in playing,” he added.

“I literally woke up, saw the text and got back to him and got the paperwork sorted.

“I went to the library to send it back. It was a rush-around day but it got sorted.

“It’s a great opportunity and a great place to be.

“I’d heard a lot of great things about the club from other people so It was a no-brainer for me.”

Atkinson made a vital first-half goalline clearance as he got off to a winning start at the Jakemans Stadium.