Second-time lucky? Elliott hoping to entice former targets to Boston United

Craig Elliott is hoping it will be second-time lucky as he looks to bolster his Boston United squad.

The Pilgrims boss received a few knock-backs from targets midway through the season as he attempted to strengthen the squad he inherited at the Jakemans Stadium.

But while a number of those players may not have wanted the upheavel midway through a campaign, Elliott believes he may now be able to convince a few of them to start afresh.

“There are lads I tried to bring in this year who alluded to the fact they might want to come in the summer, so we might revisit some of those – as well as existing targets,” said Elliott.

After already bringing in Brad Abbott, Andi Thanoj, Ryan Qualter, Lee Bennett and Jon Stewart from lower levels of the pyramid, the United boss believes there is still plenty more talent available to mine at those levels.

“I’ve been watching a lot of games,” he told The Standard.

“We have to acknowledge that we’re at a club where, maybe, I’ll have to look at the lower leagues as well.

“We don’t have the budgets of some of the bigger teams.

“It’s also nice as a manager to unearth some hidden gems as well, so I’ve tried to spend a lot of my time watching players like that.”

While George Willis and Jay Rollins have signed contract extensions with the Pilgrims, the futures of Ashley Hemmings, James Clifton, Stephen Brogan, Jordan Keane and Jonathan Wafula remain up in the air.

Elliott would also love to bring back Ben Middleton and Reece Thompson, who were on loan from Harrogate Town and Guiseley last season.

However, he says he has plenty more options if he doesn’t get his men.

“I’m quietly confident that if we don’t get one player then there’s somebody else there,” Elliott added.

“It’s the nature of football.

“You can’t get too disheartened if you don’t get them. You just have to move on to the next one.

“This is why I say it’s not about individuals but the team.

“Do they fit into a system? Do they fit into what we want to do next year? That’s the most important thing for me.”