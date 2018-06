Teenage goalkeeper Dylan Parkin has joined Boston United.

Parkin becomes Craig Elliott’s latest summer signing after being released by Chesterfield, who were relegated from League Two last season.

Dylan Parkin. Picture: Chris Etchells NNN-170108-223224002

The 19-year-old - who has had loan spells at Ossett Albion and Sheffield FC - was named on the bench for the Spireites 21 times.

Parkin, who has signed a one-year deal with the Pilgrims, will challenge George Willis for the number one spot at the Jakemans Stadium.