Simply the pest! Boston United strikerReece Thompson revels in the abuse from the terraces

Reece Thompson says he will never stop being a pest - because he thrives off the abuse from opposition fans.

The Boston United striker loves being a wind-up merchant on the pitch, often living on the edge as he battles with rival defenders.

And that attitude - mixed with his non-stop running and willingness to frustrate opponents - sees him get more than his share of kicks on the ankles and calls from the terraces.

But Thompson says he isn’t going to change his ways any time soon.

“Me personally, I like getting it (abuse),” he said.

“I don’t know why. That’s my personality, I think. I love it, it gets me going.

“I love it when they fans are on your back.”

Thompson will have two more chances to get a partisan crowd on his back this season as the Pilgrims hit the road to face Salford City on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Nuneaton Town on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Both contests will offer stiff competition for the Pilgrims as they bid to follow manager Craig Elliott’s instructions and attempt to finish as high up the National League North table as possible.

Thompson is adamant that what doesn’t kill him will only make him stronger.

And he believes he isn’t the only one in the United dressing room up for ruffling some feathers.

“I think most of the lads like it, to be fair,”he added.

“It gives the game a bit more of an edge, the ground a bit more of an atmosphere. I don’t mind it.

“The more fans that are there, creating an atmosphere, it gets you up for the game.

“It gives you an energy, so I’ll take it as a positive.”

While Thompson’s antics have seen him become a fan favourite at the Jakemans Stadium, he knows his style of play means mixed emotions for his biggest fan - his mum.

He continued: “She gets pleasure out of it. She knows what I’m like, I’m a pest at home and I never stop.

“What you see on the pitch is what I am off it.

She enjoys coming to watch me. She’s my biggest fan, but she does tell me to keep my mouth shut and not get as many bookings.

“Unfortunately, I’ve picked a few up.”