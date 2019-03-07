Six of the best? Craig Elliott has a wealth of strikers to choose from - and says they all still have a part to play at Boston United this season

Boston United boss Craig Elliott has six strikers to choose from, and believes they may all still have a role to play this season.

With Jake Wright arriving on loan from York City and Jonny Margetts back in contention, the Pilgrims boss now finds himself with a wealth of options in attack.

Gavin Allott appears to have made the target man role his own, having started 22 of the last 23 matches since his arrival, missing out on Boxing Day due to illness.

It was Wright to started alongside Allott in midweek, and Elliott believes the York loanee will only improve with more games.

“It’s confidence and sharpness,” Elliott said. “He’s not been played in his best position.

“I’m a big fan of his and I think he can only only get better.

“He’s a cute player, but he’s here for a reason. He wants to get minutes and up to speed.”

Jay Rollins can play as a striker or winger but has partnered Allott recently.

However, he dropped to the bench against Stockport after feeling a soreness in his groin, an injury which previously sidelined him for six months.

“He didn’t think he could do another 50-60 minutes,” Elliott continued.

“He’s still building up his fitness and muscles around the groin area. He should be back for Saturday.”

The return of Margetts raised a few eyebrows as he hadn’t featured in a squad since September.

Elliott said: “He’s been going out on loan and we’ve been asking him to get fit and score goals.

“He’s done that in this spell (with Matlock) so he’s had a chance. He’s come back and we’ll see how he goes over these next few games.

“Without being disrespectful of the league (below), it’s a step up again for him, so we’ll see how he settles down.

“This league has a higher tempo and better players.”

Andre Johnson and Jordan Slew have dropped out of the matchday squad, but Elliott says both can force their way back into his plans.

“They’re both still part of the squad,” the manager said.

“I’ve been building the squad up, trying to have options and I feel like we’ve been light recently.

“We’ve still got games left and a lot of football to play, so it’s important we have a number of players if needed.”