Six of the best? Elliott wants Boston United to extend unbeaten home run

Craig Elliott wants Boston United to continue their unbeaten home run as Tamworth arrive at the Jakemans Stadium today.

The Pilgrims boss is yet to taste defeat on home soil, recording three wins and a draw to date.

Add in the 2-2 draw with Stockport County and Boston are five unbeaten at home, stretching back to early November.

Tamworth beat struggling Nuneaton 2-0 on New Year’s day to end a run of five matches without victory.

“Before (the Nuneaton win) they were dropping down the table a bit, but it will be another hard game,” Elliott said.

“We’re strong at home and it’s something we want to continue.”

The Lambs beat Boston 2-1 back in August.

Kick off will be at 3pm.