Skipper George Willis calls Boston United’s Darlington defeat ‘disgraceful’

George Willis said he was lost for words following Boston United’s 2-0 defeat to Darlington, but he still found a few choice ones.

The Pilgrims skipper pulled off a series of fine saves against the Quakers before succumbing to efforts from Kit Elliott and Ben Jackson in a second-half which rates among one of the team’s poorest of the season.

“I think disappointing is a very light word to use. It was atrocious from our point of view,” Willis said.

“I don’t see how we can come out first half and perform like we did, we were happy with that, and we’ve created a few chances.

“To turn out a performance like that in the second half, it’s disgraceful.

“I’m a bit lost for words.”

Willis’s inquest continued, with the keeper frustrated by a lacklustre second-half performance.

“We didn’t turn up, whether that’s putting tackles in, crosses, getting about the pitch, wanting it more than them - which we didn’t.

“Whether it’s having a spark or willingness to run in behind or run back, there’s just nothing there.

“You’re looking round at the end and there’s too many people looking at the floor and there’s nothing there, it’s so frustrating.

“It’s been a theme with us this season, we either take the lead and go on to play well or we go the other way.

That’s not acceptable, especially at this level. You should be good enough to stick your game plan out and get some scrappy draws.

“That was evident today, just not good enough.”