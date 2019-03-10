Smells like team spirit! Ryan Qualter believes Southport fightback shows Boston United’s squad are playing for each other

Ryan Qualter believes short-term planning would be the best way for Boston United to succeed in the ‘crazy’ National League North.

Saturday’s win at Southport leaves the Pilgrims six points off the play-off spots.

But, in a season of ups and downs, the United defender thinks the best plan is to focus solely on the next game and see where you finish come the end of the season.

“We have to take it game by game now,” he said, refusing to get carried away.

“It’s a crazy league, so many teams who think they might still have a sniff.

“All the games are competitive.”

While a number of teams remain in the mix, Qualter believes every single club could still have a big say in the final standings.

“I’ve been in this league a few times and usually your bottom three are gone by just after Christmas,” he said.

“Bar Nuneaton, the others are fighting for their lives.

“All the games are competitive, the title race is hotting up as well, every game is a big game for everyone.”

Qualter took time to praise United’s spirit as they snatched an 89th-minute winner in the 3-2 success at Haig Avenue.

Bradley Bauress put the hosts in front, only for Jake Wright and Gavin Allott to turn the contest on its head.

Jordan Archer thought he’d secured a late leveller, only for Nicky Walker’s free kick to be diverted home off Port defender Ryan Astles.

“It shows the spirit in the dressing room that we went down the other end and scored a late goal. To be fair to Nicky Walker, it’s an unbelievable ball in,” said Qualter, also impressed by Wright’s first goal for the club.

“I’m delighted for him to get off the mark, he was a threat all afternoon and he’ll get better and better with games. He deserves his goal.”

The blustery conditions were also an experience for Qualter, who left the north west a happy man.

“I’ve never been here before myself as a player but it’s a long way and the fans have made the effort, which is unbelievable from them.

“Some of the lads have been on the bus three hours, so to come away with three points makes it so much sweeter.

“I don’t think anyone realised, apart from the players, how bad the wind was on the pitch.

“We went in 1-0, a poor team goal to concede to be honest. But I always fancied we’d get chances in those conditions.”