Smith handed Boston United debut as Elliott makes changes to face Chorley

George Smith will make his Boston United debut this afternoon.

The left back, on loan from Chesterfield, comes in to replace Ashley Jackson in the starting XI.

Fellow loanee Tom Clare, who joins from Bradford City, starts on the bench.

Smith’s inclusion is one of two changes to the side which won 3-2 at Southport on Saturday, with Brad Abbott replacing Nicky Wroe in midfield.

Kick off is at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Smith, Thanoj, Middleton, Qualter, Rollins, Abbott, Allott, J. Wright, Wafula; Subs: Wroe, Walker, M. Wright, Clare, Harris.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Meppen-Walter, A. Newby, Cottrell, Carver, Wilson, E. Newby; Subs: Almond, Jordan, Anson, McGurk, Eccles.

REF: Aaron Bannister.