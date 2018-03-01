Smith keen on more minutes for Pilgrims

Gregg Smith wants to extend his stay at Boston United, but admits that game time is his priority.

The Pilgrims striker has been a big influence on and off the pitch since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

But he currently finds himself battling for a place in the starting line-up with Reece Thompson, Benny Igiehon, Kabongo Tshimanga and Jack Dyche.

“I want to play every game. I understand that there’s going to be some games that I’m not going to be suited to,” said Smith, who recently admitted that he is still battling to overcome a fractured ankle which kept him sidelined for six months.

“I’m not naive, I’m not a kid. I’m 28 now, but at the end of the day I just want to play football.

“The last thing I want to do is leave Boston United, but if I’m not going to get in the team - I’m all about working hard and keeping my shirt - what’s the point in being here?

“The gaffer’s given me a chance and hopefully he likes what he’s seen.”

Smith has scored five times from 27 appearances so far this term and wants to continue adding to that tally.

“I’m enjoying my time here and, hopefully, we can sort something in the summer,” he added.

“But I’m not looking at that now.

“Hopefully we can kick on as a team.”

The big target man was also full of praise for manager Craig Elliott who, despite making changes to his front line, keeps his players in the loop.

“He’s a very honest manager,” Smith continued.

“I’ve had a few chats with him and everything he’s said has more of less come true.

“I haven’t got any qualms with him, but I haven’t got any qualms with Adam Murray either, or Dennis Greene.”