Southport v Pilgrims: Rollins and Wafula back in starting XI

Jay Rollins has returned to the Boston United side for today’s clash at Southport.

The winger began on the bench for the midweek defeat to Stockport after feeling a tightening in his groin.

But he and Jonathan Wafula are the two changes to the side which suffered that 3-1 defeat.

They replace Max Wright and Nicky Walker on the wings.

Gavin Allott starts after shrugging off an illness bug, while Andre Johnson is back on the bench, replacing Jonny Margetts.

Boston were beaten 2-1 by Southport in the reverse fixture in November and lost 4-0 at Haig Avenue on the opening day of last season.

Kick off is at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj, Middleton, Qualter, Rollins, Wroe, Allott, J. Wright, Wafula; Subs: M. Wright, Walker, Abbott, Harris, Johnson.

REF: Richard Aspinall.