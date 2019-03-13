Striker Clare joins Boston United

Boston United have bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of towering Bradford City striker Tom Clare.

The 6ft 5ins attacker will link up with Craig Elliott’s side until the end of the season, and will be eligible to face Chorley at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday.

Clare, 19, joined the Bantams in the summer after coming through the youth ranks at Barnsley, featuring fior their under 23 side.

He will face competition for a place in the side with Gavin Allott, Jake Wright, Andre Johnson, Jordan Slew and Jonny Margetts the other attacking options, with Jay Rollins also able to be utlilised up front.