Former Lincoln City striker Adam Marriott has joined Boston United.

The striker signed a deal with the Pilgrims this afternoon, ahead of the pre-season friendly with Chesterfield.

The 27-year-old began his youth career with Norwich City and Cambridge United, also turning out for Stevenge and the Red Imps.

Marriott scored 31 goals with Royston Town last season, becoming Craig Elliott’s second striker signing of the summer following the arrival of Jonny Margetts.