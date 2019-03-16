Success or failure? Ryan Qualter doesn’t believe Boston United’s season can be judged until the campaign is complete

Ryan Qualter believes it will be impossible to judge whether Boston United’s season has been a success or failure until the final ball has been kicked.

The tight nature of the National League North can mean dropping or rising a handful of places with each result.

And because of that, the defender is still unable to evaluate this campaign.

“Literally, until that last game’s done, anything can happen,” he said.

“If you’ve got a chance of making the play-offs going into the last game of the season, going to Hereford, it think you judge it as a pretty good season to be honest.

“You’ve just got to stay in the mix. Our job is to give us a chance until the last day of the season and try to sneak into the play-offs.”

United host Chorley today (KO 3pm), looking to build on last weekend’s win at Southport in a division of narrow margins.

Victory could mean climbing up to eighth and ending the day three points off the play-off spots, while defeat could leave Craig Elliott’s side level on points with 13th.

Qualter joined the club last January with United stuck in a relegation scrap. Having started 54 of the 56 matches since his arrival, the defender believes the side’s fortunes have taken a turn for the better under his former Shaw Lane boss Elliott.

“To be honest, I think he’s done a great job, from when he took over in the relegation place to just missing out on the play-offs last year,” Qualter continued.

“We’re in the hunt again this year and we’ve got to give it time. At this level you learn every season and it’s difficult.

“The fans should back him, I know the board back him 100 per cent. As a changing room, we back him.”