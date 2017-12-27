Taron Hare can force his way back into Boston United side, says boss Elliott

The door is open for Taron Hare to play his way back into the Boston United squad, Craig Elliott says.

The defender’s three-month loan spell at Gainsborough Trinity came to an end on Saturday, and he joined his Pilgrims teammates in the stands for Boxing Day’s clash against the Blues.

And Elliott says he will have his chance to force his way into the manager’s plans.

“I don’t know too much about the lad, I’ve said that to him,” Elliott told The Standard.

“I’ve not seen him play too much so there’s a couple of weeks for him to look at me and for me to look at him and then we’ll see where we are.”

Hare joined the Pilgrims in the summer from North Ferriby United, where he played alongside Stephen Brogan and Reece Thompson.

He featured in the club’s opening seven matches, before being used only one more time by previous manager Adam Murray.