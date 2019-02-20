Tate and Young on target as Boston United youngsters beat Norwich City RDP side

Boston United’s youngsters beat a Norwich City Rural Development Programme side 3-2 this afternoon.

Kyle Tate netted his first National League U19 Alliance goals for the club as he bagged a brace, with Marshall Young having the final say.

Norwich opened the scoring before Tate scored in each half to put Boston in front.

The Cambridgeshire Canaries levelled only for Young’s 20 yarder to settle the contest at the Cambourne Sports Centre.

UNITED: Frestle, Gaukroger, Young, Fisher, Stevens, Bontoft, Crashley, Turki, Tate, Jackson, Holland (Bastow 66); Sub (not used): Corey Palmer.