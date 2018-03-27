Thanoj and Middleton return to Boston United side to face Brackley

Ben Middleton and Andi Thanoj have returned to the Boston United starting XI.

The duo, who have served three-match bans following red cards picked up against York City, have both been put straight back in the team for tonight’s contest at Brackley Town.

Jay Rollins (injury) and Gregg Smith (illness) are not involved.

The Saints, who still have an outside chance of winning the National League North title, booked their place in the FA Trophy final at the weekend.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

BRACKLEY: Lewis, Lowe, Gudger, Byrne, Graham, Dean, G. Walker, Nicholson, Brown, Williams, Murombedzi. SUBS: Armson, A. Walker, Myles, Iaciofano, Streete.

UNITED: Stewart, Middleton, Brogan, McGuire, Keane, Qualter, Thanoj, Abbott, Thompson, Beesley, Hemmings; Subs: Tshimanga, Atkinson, Clifton, Wafula, Igiehon.

Ref: Tom Reeves.