Thanoj hails A fresh start

Andi Thanoj will return to Alfreton Town with no regrets after turning down the chance to rejoin the Reds.

The midfielder made his Boston United debut in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Southport, after securing a move from Southern Premier League Redditch.

But just weeks earlier he had turned down an approach from Alfreton, who wanted to bring the former Grimsby Town and Harrogate Town man back to the Impact Arena.

“The move wasn’t right for me,” said Albanian-born Thanoj.

“This appealed a lot more to me. A fresh start was important.”

Twenty-five-year-old Thanoj admits he isn’t sure what type of reception he’ll get as the Pilgrims travel to face the Reds on Saturday (KO 3pm).

But while insisting he has nothing against his former club, he is determined to help Boston force themselves further away from the relegation zone.

“I’d definitely love to get three points there,” he added.

“I enjoyed my time there, but I’ve moved on and I’m just looking to get three points with Boston.”

United sit three places but just a point behind their opponents.