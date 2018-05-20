Thanoj: We can compete with anyone

Andi Thanoj is confident that Boston United can put fear into the National League North’s top teams next season.

The former Grimsby Town midfielder agreed a one-year extension with the Pilgrims after being impressed with how the side proved a match for the division’s best teams, signing his contract after Boston beat promoted duo Salford City and Harrogate Town in the space of four days.

“We’ve proven to ourselves we can compete with the best in the league and it’s something we’re looking forward to next season,” he said.

“We relish big games, it’s a chance to prove ourselves.

“Most of us know we’re good enough. It was a good end to the season and we need to keep pushing (next season).

“It’s a great club to be at. We can compete with anyone and I want to be here and see how far we can go.”

Thanoj was persuaded to move from Redditch United by manager Craig Elliott in December , and enjoyed his second half to the season, building a good understanding with his teammates.

“Personally, it was a good season,” he added.

“I feel I’ve done well at Boston.

“I like to get on the ball, a goal’s good but I’m just as happy setting other people up.

“I know what I’m going to do with it before I get the ball, so I thinkthe strikers know what I’m going to do. The strikers here are quick, so that helps.

“Brad (Abbott - midfield partner) and me understand each others’ games and compliment each other well. Long may it continue.”