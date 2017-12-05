‘That’s how it has to be now’! Willis says Boston United have set the standards they must live up to every week

George Willis believes that Boston United’s win against York City has set the standard the club needs to live up to every week.

The Pilgrims keeper was in fine form, pulling off three vital saves as Boston came from behind to topple the Minstermen.

But Willis was more concerned about the overall performance, where a never-say-die attitude helped pick up the three points which pulled the Pilgrims to within touching distance of safety.

“It was vital we got a win, and in the manner we did - even better,” Willis told The Standard.

“We had to see the game out against good opposition who threw everything at us, but we’ve seen the game out well.

“It’s massive for us as we’re down there. It’s a starting point to build on.”

Adriano Moke gave York the lead with a 25-yard screamer which flew beyond Willis.

But Jordan Keane’s volley and Ashley Hemmings’ penalty turned the National league North contest on its head.

“We went in 1-0 down but felt we were still in it,” Willis added.

“We thought that if we got one we could go on and get two, and that’s how it has to be now.

“We’ve not really taken our opportunities when we’ve been on top and we’ve got killed at the other end.

“We took them and I’m delighted.”