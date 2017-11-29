The honeymoon period’s over! Elliott warns Boston United to cut out the ‘sloppy’ defending

Craig Elliott has warned his Boston United squad that the ‘honeymoon period is over’ - and it’s time to start winning.

The Pilgrims exited the FA Trophy last night following a 2-0 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers.

And the unhappy manager is demanding an improvement from the squad he inherited four matches ago.

“They honeymoon period’s over now,” he said. “It’s about moving on and geting this team better.

“I’m not happy with the manner we’ve played in the last two matches.

“You can argue they’re a good team, but it’s all about what we do and we’ve conceded poor goals.”

Elliott has recorded two draws and two defeats since taking over at the Jakemans Stadium.

Three of those contests have been cup matches, and he is now demanding the team begin to pull themselves out of the National League North drop zone, beginning with Saturday’s arrival of York City.

“In the league we’ve got all to play for and we’ve got to get ourselves out of this mess,” he continued, also stating the team’s defending must improve upon last night’s performance.

“I’m disappointed. I’ve let the players know that, I thought the goals were really sloppy,” he told bufc.co.uk

“They were goals we could have prevented.

“They’ve wasted what they did Saturday (in the 2-2 draw with Harriers).

“I still think there was aresult there if they’d defended properly.

“We started alright, but one simple ball into the box we didn’t defend.

“It’s about trying to keep a clean sheet and stay in the game, it’s what we’ve talked about.

“When you’re 1-0 or 2-0 down against a quality outfit like that they’ll pick you off a little bit.”