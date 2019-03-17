“The lad wanted to play but you’ve got to be careful!” Boston United offer update on Ashley Jackson

Ashley Jackson is expected to return to training with Boston United this week.

The left back has been a mainstay for the majority of the season, starting 35 games since his summer move.

With the exception of the final few minutes against Nuneaton, where he was sent off, and the ensuing three games where he was suspended, Jackson had featured in every minute for the Pilgrims this season.

But illness led to him being sidelined this week, with Chesterfield loanee George Smith replacing him in the 2-0 defeat to Chorley - Boston having lost every game Jackson hasn’t started this season.

“He’s got seven days of medication so I’m hoping, Thursday, he’ll be back training and okay,” Elliott said of Jackson.

“There was no need to risk him. He’s had a bit of pneumonia and problems with his lungs so hopefully he’s okay.

“I’m harsh as a manager. If it’s a bad ankle or hamstring strain I’d throw him in there.

“But something like that you ned to be careful. The lad wanted to play but you’ve got to be careful.”