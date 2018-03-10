“The referee could have controlled the game a lot better!” Elliott refuses to blast his Boston United players following two red cards

Craig Elliott refused to blame his Boston United players for their two red cards at York City, instead suggesting referee John Matthews should have had a firmer grip of the niggly contest.

Tensions boiled over late on after the hosts’ Simon Heslop took out Andi Thanoj with a poor challenge, picking up a second booking before Thanoj was dismissed for grabbing his opponent.

Minutes later Ben Middleton also saw red for a thumping challenge on Raul Correia.

Heslop will serve a one-match ban for his red card, while the two United players are looking at three-game bans.

“He got up and reacted. He said the lad stood on home when he was on the ground as well,” Elliott said of Thanoj.

“You’re only human and you are going to react to that.

I thought it was a horrendous challenge, it should have been a straight red.

“It’s difficult to say you shouldnt react because I would’ve done the same.”

Discussing Middleton’s dismissal, Elliott added: “I’d have to see it again. I’m not doing an Arsene Wenger but I was far away and couldn’t see it.

“I think the referee could have controlled the game a lot better today.“