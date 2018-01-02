The right direction! Elliott says Boston United are showing a winning mentality after Trinity draw disappointment

Craig Elliott is challenging his Boston United side to stretch their unbeaten run even further after their New Year’s Day draw at Gainsborough Trinity.

Reece Thompson headed home a second-half leveller to cancel out Ashley Worsfold’s 11th-minute strike.

But Elliott says the disappointment in the dressing room that the Pilgrims couldn’t make it five wins in a row proves his squad have developed a winning metality.

“It shows we’re going in the right direction when we’re disappointed,” he said.

“I thought we deserved to win the game.

“We reacted well (to their goal). We really put it on them and were on top.

“If you’d have said to me before Christmas four points off Gainsborough I’d have took it.

“It’s five unbeaten and the start of a run, and we’ve got to be proud of that and try to make it continue longer.”

Trinity skipper Nathan Jarman saw red after picking up a second booking for a lunge at Brad Abbott.

Many Pilgrims fans believed Jarman should have walked for his first yellow card incident, when he slid in on United stopper George Willis as both chased a stray ball.

However, Elliott felt referee Garreth Rhodes got both decisions correct.

“I think it was a booking,” he said of the first incident.

“You see them get sent off but I’d expect my striker to put a challenge in, so I’d be disappointed if my striker had been sent off.

“Fair play, it was a booking and obviously he got a second one in the second half.”

Elliott also said he will have to ‘manage’ the situation with Stephen Brogan, who limped off to be replaced by Taron Hare.

“He’s been playing with a sore groin for the last two or three matches, so we have to manage that,” the manager continued.

“It’s not totally gone, but we’re waiting to see how it settles down.”